New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,216 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,216 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $37,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $805,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average is $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

