New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Dominion Energy worth $42,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

