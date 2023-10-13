IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Cummins by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.86.

Cummins Trading Down 1.1 %

CMI opened at $227.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.