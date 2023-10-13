New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,311,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210,047 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Pfizer worth $231,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $220,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

