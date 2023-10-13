IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day moving average is $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.