Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.11 Million Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,920,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,468 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 399,775 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson acquired 8,500 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HL. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.52.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

