Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.8 %

NOC opened at $477.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.