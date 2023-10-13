IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

