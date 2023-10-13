32,808 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,808 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,292,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in M.D.C. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,823,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,871,000 after buying an additional 197,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 9.07. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $283,840.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,244 shares of company stock worth $2,170,919. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

