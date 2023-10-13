Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,169,778,000 after buying an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

BMY opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

