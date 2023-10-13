Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Quanex Building Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 539,996 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.64 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $451,434.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $451,434.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $727,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,767.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,954 shares of company stock worth $1,231,486 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

