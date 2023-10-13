Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 4,426.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DAT opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Profile

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

