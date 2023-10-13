Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,418 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,860,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 335,665 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

