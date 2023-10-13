Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 2,529 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.35% of Washington Federal worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $26.27 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

