Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

