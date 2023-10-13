Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after buying an additional 2,646,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,859,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,406,000 after buying an additional 366,667 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $110.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.95. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

