Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

