Empirical Finance LLC Buys 2,106 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

