Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after acquiring an additional 269,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $735.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.23 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $703.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.