Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,533 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hess by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.71.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $165.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

