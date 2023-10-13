Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 61,416 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $131,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $560.15 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

