WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $377.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.23. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $266.22 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.