WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $108,000 Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cornerstone Total Return Fund

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,021.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

