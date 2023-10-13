WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $240,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 92.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after buying an additional 2,853,286 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 181.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after buying an additional 1,460,498 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:UL opened at $47.77 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

