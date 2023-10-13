WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

