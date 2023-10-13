SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Raised by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,861,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 113,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $37.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

