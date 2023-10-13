WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 10,125 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,445 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 400.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 584,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 352,745 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

BRKL opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

