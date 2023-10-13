WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

