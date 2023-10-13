Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 12,873 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 3.8 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $42.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

