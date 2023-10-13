Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,946 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $77.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

