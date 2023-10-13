Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,119 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 39,868 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 163,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.37.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $94.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.