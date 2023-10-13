Rockland Trust Co. Has $226,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 6%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.