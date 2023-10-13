Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 4,837 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 40.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 249,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,161,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.20. The company has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.