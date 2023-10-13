B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,443 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

NYSE MDT opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $70.95 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

