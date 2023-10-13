iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.