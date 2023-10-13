B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 39,868 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 163,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $94.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.