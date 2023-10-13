EA Series Trust Invests $3.14 Million in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,103,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $142,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,134,151.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,981. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $195.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.76 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.85.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PEN. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.42.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

