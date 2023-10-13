EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

