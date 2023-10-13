Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verallia Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Verallia Société Anonyme produces and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food industry worldwide. It also provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.
