Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 168.11% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

CCEL opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. Cryo-Cell International has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.