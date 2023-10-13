Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.06. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 2,252,431 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

