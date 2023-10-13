Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 57,994 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 365.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 95.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOST opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $43,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,359.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 583,904 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,960. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

