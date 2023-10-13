15,016 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

