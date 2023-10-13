2,287 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $105,623,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $447.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.14 and its 200 day moving average is $416.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $6,020,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

