Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,133,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,732 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 438,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

