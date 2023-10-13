Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NLY opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

