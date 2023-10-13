Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 96 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.8% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $158.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.86.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

