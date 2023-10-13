5,758 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.25.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $654.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.85. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.