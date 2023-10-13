J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,678 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPD opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

