iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $46.23 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

